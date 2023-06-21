READING, Pa. - A Berks County attorney who worked for decades as solicitor and adviser for local municipalities, school boards and governmental agencies has passed away.

Attorney Michael Setley died last weekend at the age of 66. The firm of Georgeadis Setley Attorneys and Advisors confirmed his passing in a statement.

A native of Berks County, Setley was born in Reading and was a graduate of Gov. Mifflin High School, Lebanon Valley College and The Dickinson School of Law.

Setley specialized in municipal, real estate, land use and corporate law and served as longtime chairman of the Reading Regional Airport Authority, on the Crime Alert Berks advisory board and as a solicitor for multiple townships.

"We're heartbroken. Mike was a very prominent lawyer for many years and we will miss him. He was a consummate professional," said law partner Socrates Georgeadis, Esq. "We were friends for 35 years and practiced in different firms, but we decided to do something together in 2011."

"The firm will continue," Georgeadis added. "We are going to continue business as usual. We're allowing staff to grieve and take their time. He was one of a kind. We'll miss him."

Services will be held on Thursday, June 29 at Epler’s United Church of Christ in Bern Township. The viewing is from 9 to 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow.