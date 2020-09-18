READING, Pa. - With 46 days to go until the presidential election, Berks County is finding itself in need of someone to oversee the county's elections office.
Deborah Olivieri, the county's longtime director of election services, announced her retirement Friday afternoon in a statement released by the county's public relations officer. Her last day on the job will be Oct. 2.
Olivieri has worked for the county for more than 26 years. Her retirement comes as the office staff prepares for an election that will involve an abundance of mail-in ballots.
As of Thursday, the office had received more than 58,000 applications from county residents who want to vote by mail.
The county said that Olivieri will be working with her staff over the next two weeks to ensure that all responsibilities are covered for the general election on Nov. 3.