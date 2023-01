BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A former mayor and longtime supporter of the Boyertown community has died.

Building a Better Boyertown said one of its founders, Marianne Deery, died yesterday.

She served 20 years as the borough's mayor after winning her first term in 2001 as a write-in candidate.

Deery, a Boyertown High School graduate, also served on borough council and was innkeeper at the historic Twin Turrets Inn.