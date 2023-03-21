EXETER TWP., Pa. — Through the doors of Effie's Charcoal Chef in Exeter Township, owner Effie Clauser hugs loyal customers. Clauser said she sold the business she has owned for the last 16 years and will be retiring.

"It was a hard decision, but this is happening very fast, the transition, so I've enjoyed what I've done all these years," said Clauser.

She said when she bought the place, it already had a great reputation. Clauser said she updated parts of the restaurant, but kept certain features like the mural on the wall and the original windows. Photos at the entrance show lots of memories from over the years.

"This is a home for a lot of people, you know, their second home," Clauser said. "It became my first home, because I spent more time here than my place."

A lot of people, she said, became family.

"It's special, you know, and I bonded with a lot of people. I made a lot of friends, a lot of relationships," said Clauser.

Clauser said they made it through the COVID-19 pandemic together.

"A lot of heart, hard work and effort and, you know, had a lot of ups and downs, you know, my loyal customers, my loyal crew that stuck with me for the years made what this business is about today," said Clauser.

She said she will be staying in the area and taking it easy for a little bit, spending time with family.

"I just want to thank everyone and for their support, their love and throughout the years, I'm very, very grateful, and it's a great community we live in," said Clauser.

Wednesday, March 29 will be her last day.

She said the new owners will be closing it for 3-4 weeks. There is no word on what the future plans for it are.