READING, Pa. – Tom Hunsicker and his "friend" Change-Up the Mascot have created a unique character for the Reading Fightin' Phils.
"My friend Change-Up drives a Harley down from Classic Harley in costume and then around the field for Harley night and stuff like that," explained Hunsicker. "So that's the persona — a dancing, motorcycling turtle."
Change-Up also mans, or mascots, the congas as part of the team's mascot band.
"He plays congas because he's the only non-musician in the mascot band," Hunsicker said. "Everybody else is darn good. But they had five costumes, so they had to find somebody to do something."
What's been "darn good" for Change-Up is the interaction with the fans.
"The main thing is, never turn down a kid," Hunsicker said. "Never turn down an autograph. Never walk away from anybody. No matter how hot it is, you stay out there until you've made everybody happy."
It's also a special day for Change-up's friend Tom as he's celebrating his 70th birthday and over two decades of helping bring Change-Up to Baseballtown.
"To get a job here, if you ever have an opportunity to work here, it's such fun," Hunsicker said. "It's not really like a job. Usher, hot dog person — whatever you're doing, there's such an ambiance around the whole place."
What else brought Hunsicker to the park? The chance to spend more time with his son Scott, general manager of the baseball team.
"It gave me the opportunity to come to three out of seven games a week or four out of seven games a week and hang out with him at the game and stuff and see him a whole lot more," said Hunsicker.
There's a lot over the 20 years of traversing the stadium that's kept Change-Up and his friend moving at much faster than a turtle's pace, and they've found even more motivation this past year.
"Bring back some normalcy to all of us," Hunsicker said. "Like when you see the Phanatic, it does make people happy. That's what I'm doing it for."