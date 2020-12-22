READING, Pa. - The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation, along with TLC Fore Reading and the IRONMAN Foundation, handed out hundreds of coats and sweatshirts to families who need them during this difficult year.
"We felt like more people are in need of trying to keep warm this year," said Crystal Harris, the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation's program director. "Evictions are up, so that means people are going to be living in weird spaces, so we wanted to make sure we could do our part."
The foundation has had to make adjustments over the past couple of months to continue Walker's outreach efforts both in Reading, where he grew up, and in San Antonio, where he plays for the NBA's Spurs.
"The foundation decided that we still had to figure out how to go around the pandemic and COVID and still make sure that we can help people during the holidays," Walker explained.
As the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation looks to continue its outreach efforts during the pandemic, it's not the only organization helping out during the holiday season.
"Today, we were fortunate to receive a donation from Capital Blue Cross of 275 family meals that consist of food of a family of four, a ham dinner or lasagna," Wayne Gehris, the Reading School District's chief financial officer.
The district's staff set up its lasagna and ham dinner distribution in the entrance of Southwest Middle School, to help hundreds of families.
"I think today, just in the environment of COVID," Gehris said, "additional resources, anything can help families of the city of Reading."