READING, Pa. - A former Reading High School standout basketball star, now in the NBA, is joining forces with area organizations to bring kids in Berks County closer to their community.
Lonnie Walker IV and his foundation are partnering with Reading KTB and Olivet Boys & Girls Club sites.
"We wanted to have a situation where it wasn't just about basketball. We wanted to expand our kids' horizons," said Tremayne Jones, the director of Reading KTB.
Jones said that involves teaching kids about character, leadership, and a place to go for academic support.
"Particularly in this day and time in our community, I think it's very imperative that we start very young," he said, "and whatever way we can get them in, we'll get them in."
Jones and Bernie Nowotarski, the Olivet's sports director, said they hope a new partnership with the Lonnie Walker IV Foundation is the answer.
"It's providing the opportunity for more kids to get involved with sports; more kids involved in community service work, more kids involved in, from our end, finding out what the Olivet's has to offer," Nowotarski said.
The organizations are looking for kids to register and get involved with Olivet, and it reaches beyond sports.
"We have learning centers, we have music centers, we have art centers," Nowotarski said, "and we're here for the community and the kids that don't have resources at home or in the school that they're at."
A membership to the Olivet Boys & Girls Club also allows kids to try out for KTB's AAU organization, and those who don't make the team can get involved with the club's other sports and educational programs.
"This is a great chance for us to consolidate the organizations, because we have a similar mission," Jones said. "Consolidate our resources and we'll be better able to serve the community."
All three organizations finalized their partnership last week, and program start dates will be announced soon.