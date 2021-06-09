READING, Pa. | From the gymnasium at Reading High School to the spotlight of the NBA. San Antonio Spurs player Lonnie Walker is coming home to give back.
"He came up with the great idea last Friday that he would like to run a basketball tournament in the City," said Crystal Gilmore-Harris, program director for the Lonnie Walker Foundation.
The Foundation plans to hold its first-ever basketball tournament at Reading's City Park from June 19th to June 20th.
"We're trying to add some more interesting things, bringing them to the city of Reading that are positive," said Gilmore-Harris.
Walker will be selecting 16 teams from all over the state to play. Players will even have a chance to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"He's always excited when he can actually be a part of the events put on in honor of his foundation," said Gilmore-Harris.
Organizers said they are hoping the impact of this tournament will be felt well beyond the court.
"So this weekend was perfect, it's Father's Day weekend, we're losing so many of our young men, why not do it on a weekend that's built around them," said Gilmore-Harris.
It is a weekend she said comes with great potential.
"The City of Reading, I've lived here all my life and I know how great it used to be, so I know how great it can be," said Gilmore-Harris