READING, Pa. – Lonnie Walker IV's dad says the NBA player isn't happy an injury is keeping him off the court for the San Antonio Spurs, but the recent news about his Reading Red Knights cheered him up.
"The first thing he said when he came home from his game, and he's not playing, so he came in already kind of pouting," Lonnie Walker III recalled. "So he's coming home...and he said 'Reading High won the championship!'"
That reaction — and the season itself — may not have been, save for a change made by the school board to get the Red Knights on the court amid COVID-19 precautions. It's been something the Walker family has been watching closely.
"I'm glad they were able to have their season," Walker III said. "I'm glad they, even better, to have a successful season and just get back to some parts of normality."
Lonnie's dad doesn't compare this latest title to his son's class, saying they each deserve their own respect, but one fan recalled being there for Lonnie's team and this one.
"Even though there was a considerable fewer amount of people at the gymnasium than four years ago," Janet Hangen said, "it was still electric filled with a lot of excited people."
Lonnie's dad is in town helping out with the Reading Kids That Ball (KTB) program and fans are excited for what's to come.
"The future is bright with the kids coming up that are on the team now," said Reading High basketball fan Paul Zaorski. "Even the feeder programs — KTB and everything. The future is bright."