READING, Pa. — After three shootings took place in less than 24 hours on Sunday, Reading Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the city needs to look at the root causes of violence. In particular, one thing she said that needs to be looked at is how people handle anger.

"Whenever you're addressing a major community health issue — and violence is that — you need to have a plan so you know what the core problems are and then select strategies in order to address them," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

She is calling for the city to look at how it can best plan and look at data to help address violence. She said one thing to study is how certain programs receiving funding fit into the bigger picture.

"We need to really look at, 'What are the root causes?'" Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "Why do people act out that way?"

According to authorities, a shooting in the 100 block of North Fourth Street early Sunday morning ended with a 57-year-old man dead.

They said less than a half hour later, another shooting at North Third and Court streets left a 23-year-old man critically injured and a 22-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, authorities said a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 500 block of Franklin Street.

"I think it's very saddening that human beings want to take other human beings' lives and don't consider what's happening," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "I think people act out of anger."

Reading Mayor Eddie Morán said it is not just happening in Reading. He said it is happening nationwide.

"We will continue to work with not-for-profit organizations that service the youth," Morán said. "As you know, we are promoting [American Rescue Plan Act] funding to not-for-profit organizations, especially in youth violence prevention."

The mayor said he will continue to do everything possible to advocate to make sure funding is available to prevent crime in the city.