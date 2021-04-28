Pennsylvania's municipal primary is Tuesday, May 18th, and voters have a lot to decide this year.
"Your school boards, your township supervisors, managers, mayors. There's a whole list, Ron Rutkowski, Berks County Director of Elections, said.
Rutkowski says interest is low.
"People should be getting more excited about running for these offices, going out and voting for these offices because they make a difference in the county and the municipality where you work,” Rutkowski said.
There's also a shortage in poll workers this year.
Rutkowski says the county needs about 1,200 for each election, and it's still several hundred short.
"I believe there's a great burnout from last year, number one. Number two, COVID could still have some concerns,” he said.
On Election Day, voters will be able to cast their ballot at one of several locations across the county.
For example, four precincts in the city of Reading will vote here at Santander Arena.
However, those who don't feel comfortable voting in person, the county says you can request and submit a mail-in ballot.
"It is an easy process to send your ballot back. There will be two drop boxes located one here at the Services Center. The second is at our north campus in our Agricultural Center," Rutkowski said.
If you don't want to drop it off, you can put it in the mail, but it must be post-marked by May 18th.
Even though voters have until this Monday to request a ballot, Rutkowski says the interest pales in comparison to last November's presidential election.
"Last year we processed over 80,000 mail-in and absentee ballots. This year, as of today, we have about 15,000,” Rutkowski said.