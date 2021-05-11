EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. | Students at Lorane Elementary in Exeter Township went to visit the Talview dairy farm near Annville, in Lebanon County from the comfort of their classroom.
This is the second virtual farm tour dairy co-owner Stacey Copenhaver says she's done, as part of a program through American Dairy Association Northeast.
"I love giving farm tours because it's where my two passions come together," says Copenhaver. "I love education and I love agriculture, so farm tours are a perfect blend of those two things."
She believes it's important for children to learn where their food comes from.
For the first graders at Lorane who are studying farm animals, the farm tour was the perfect complement to the curriculum.
"For as much as we could not be there, it felt like we were there. It felt very real," says Ted Isselmann, Principal at Lorane Elementary.
"We were able to ask questions down in the question-and-answer box," says first grade teacher at Lorane, Emily Zientek. "[You] just type them in and then they are answering our questions live at the farm."
Lorane's librarian discovered the virtual tour opportunity and decided since the students were already so familiar with Zoom, it would be a great way to engage them while expanding on a subject they were already learning about.
"You really didn't have to do any planning," says Zientek. "It was free and it's a great experience for the kids."
"It does give everyone an equal opportunity to be able to participate in a field trip," says Copenhaver.