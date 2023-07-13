EXETER TWP., Pa. — Meg Coyne said helping others distracts her from thinking about the moment she felt helpless.

"That's why I'm doing what I'm doing, because it takes my mind off of that," she shared.

Meg spent another day Thursday volunteering at a flood relief distribution site at the Lower Alsace Township Fire Company, while recalling Sunday, when flash floodwaters ripped through the Antietam Valley.

"Telling me that my son had gone into the water and they couldn't find him," she recounted of what friends told her.

"I'm gonna die," recalled Corey Bryant, Meg's son, "because the water just kept getting higher and higher."

Rushing water worked its way through homes in Exeter Township, moments before Corey and his boyfriend, Jason, got swept away.

"I got hit in the ribs and then spun around and got stuck to a tree," Corey recalled.

Rescuers got the pair out, sans a cell phone and wallet.

"I was just shocked," Corey said. "I was happy it was the phone and not me or him, because there was no way we would have survived that current, going that far."

It's been a broad range of emotions for this mom, all culminating in the moment a woman from Douglassville found her son's cell phone and wallet and dropped them off at the Lower Alsace Township Fire Company.

"She knew I was occupied here and couldn't get there, so she drove it from Douglassville," Meg said. "That's where the hope comes from. There's still good in the world. There's still good in this community, and we're gonna be OK. We beat COVID, and we'll beat this."