'Lost & Found in the Flash Flood' : Family recalls harrowing rescue and more

EXETER TWP., Pa - She says helping others distracts her from thinking about the moment she felt helpless.

"That's why I'm doing what I'm doing,” said Meg Coyne. "Keeps my mind off of that."

Meg Coyne is spending another day volunteering at a flood relief distribution site at the Lower Alsace Township Fire Company, while recalling Sunday, when flash flood waters ripped through parts of Berks County.

"My son had gone into the water and they couldn't find him,” Coyne said friends told her.

“I'm gonna die,” recalled Corey Bryant, Meg's son. “Cause the water just kept getting higher and higher."

Rushing water worked its way through homes in Exeter Township, moments before Meg's son Corey and his boyfriend Jason got swept away.

"I got hit in the ribs and spun around and got stuck to a tree,” Bryant said.

Rescuers got the pair out, sans a cell phone and wallet.

"I was just shocked. I was happy it was the phone and not me or him cause there was no way we could have survived that current going that far,” said Bryant.

It's been a broad range of emotions for this mom, all culminating in the moment a woman from Douglassville found her son's cell phone and wallet, and brought them to Lower Alsace Township Fire Company.

“She knew I was occupied here and couldn't get there, so she drove it from Douglassville. That's where the hope comes from. There's still good in the world. There's still good in this community,” said Coyne. “And we're gonna be okay. We beat Covid and we'll beat this."