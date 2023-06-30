HAMBURG, Pa. - The open lot on State Street in downtown Hamburg is about to get a massive makeover.

It's the been the dream of Deena Kershner, director of Our Town Foundation, which bought the lot back in 2015 for $60,000. The goal has been to add a stage, pavilion, concession stand, storage space, and a parking lot.

Kershner tells 69 News, "we are going to host events throughout the year, bringing people into the downtown area to help revitalization efforts."

But, up until this point, Our Town Foundation was coming up short on money. Not anymore, thanks to cell phone giant T-Mobile.

"We are here today to announce that Our Town Foundation is one of 25 organizations and municipalities nationwide to receive a T-Mobile hometown grant in the amount of $40,000," Kershner told the crowd on Friday.

Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach says the grant is a testament to the people of Hamburg.

"They didn't just throw darts at the wall and say hey, Hamburg looks like a good place," he said. "I think in a lot of respects it says a lot about people like Deena, the Our Town Foundation, you and the people who live here and call Hamburg home."

The $40,000 is now enough money to complete the project. Kershner says a construction permit is already complete and the work will begin the second week of September, after the Taste of Hamburg-er Festival.

It will be completed by the end of the year, with the exception of the stage. That will be completed next spring.