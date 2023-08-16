You know the phrase: "Keep on scratching." Yes, as Gus the groundhog from the Pennsylvania Lottery tells us, scratch away for older Pennsylvanians. All that scratching and lotto tickets brought in $1.1 billion in revenue this past fiscal year, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.
A lot of it will benefit the seniors of the state.
"Berks County receives around $7 million of funding through what is called our aging block grant, which is actually funding that is received through the lottery dollars," said Jessica Jones, director for the Berks County Area Agency on Aging.
There's a catch, though. Jones said what the agency receives is flat funding. That means it gets the same amount year after year, regardless of whether the Pennsylvania Lottery brings in more revenue.
"The lottery funds a lot of different things, so when you think of all the revenue with the lottery, it does not just go to the area agencies on aging and just to older Pennsylvanians," said Jones.
Jones said her agency uses the more than $7 million it gets a year to fund its services: community centers for seniors, prepared and delivered meals, home assistance and ride shares, to name a few.
While the dollars are not increasing, the need is. "A statistic I like to provide to people is by 2030, a third of Pennsylvanians will be over 60," Jones said.
More people aging into their golden years isn't the only thing driving up the need for funding.
"Things are costing more, staffing is costing more, staffing of personal care services is causing more, and with more individuals that are in need, there is always the additional need for funding," said Jones. "And so when we look at the additional revenues that will come in from the lottery, keeping in mind the older Pennsylvanians and keeping in mind the area agencies on aging — that's really key."