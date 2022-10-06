BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum in Birdsboro is gearing up for its long-anticipated opening on Sunday.

"There's a lot of specialties in a lot of these cars that make them really unique," said Robert Venditti, museum curator and nephew of Louis Mascaro.

Venditti said his uncle has been collecting cars since the mid-1990s. After acquiring so many that were stored in several locations, they thought it best to open a museum and share the collection.

"I mean, you have some of the best cars in the world that are here, and there are lots of car enthusiasts out there," Venditti said.

The cars have to be started and run about every six months. Venditti said that's to keep the fluids and everything active.

"You don't want any rust on the rotors or anything like that, so they do need to be very well preserved," he explained.

The museum is a moisture-controlled environment with a special ventilation system for when the cars have to stay inside, but every so often, the cars get to make a public appearance.

"I took the MC 12 out to the Wawa up the street here a while ago to get gasoline and, I mean, I probably had a crowd of about 20 people around me," Venditti said. "You know. 'What is it? Can I sit in it?' No, you can't sit in it, but you can take all the pictures that you want."

The grand opening is Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and ages 10 and up are permitted.