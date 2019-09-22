Lower Alsace houses new fire truck, rough terrain vehicle

There's a new force on the front line of fires and other emergencies in Berks County's Antietam Valley.
The Community Volunteer Fire Company of Lower Alsace Township held a ceremony on Saturday to house its newest fire truck.
State Sen. Judy Schwank and Berks County Commissioners Kevin Barnhardt and Christian Leinbach were among the dignitaries on hand for the occasion, which was staged in front of the firehouse on Columbia Avenue in Lower Alsace Township.
The new truck, nicknamed "The Elite," is a 2018 KME tanker/pumper truck dedicated to the memory of late fire Chief James "Saggy" Snyder, who served as the township's fire chief from 1986 until 2016. He died in March.
The fire company also housed a 2019 Kubota rough terrain vehicle, which will be deployed to help firefighters gain faster access to emergencies on Mount Penn and within the 560 acres of Antietam Park.