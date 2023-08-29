Lower Heidelberg Police unveil department's newest K9 officer

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Lower Heidelberg Township Police K9 "River," who's aptly named after where she was rescued, is the department's latest canine officer. She's a Belgian Malinois.

"We find the temperament of the dog, the workability of the dog and the drive of the dog is superior to the German Shepherd," said Lower Heidelberg police officer & K9 handler Ryan Rhoads.

It's a breed that's being increasingly used in the field. River is Rhoads' third K9 partner of his career.

"My first dog was patrol and narcotics detection, my second dog was patrol and explosive ordinance detection and she is also patrol and explosive ordinance detection certified," Rhoads said. "They become part of your family. They live at home with us, they go home with us every night. They spend 12 hours a day in a car with us."

Rhoads says Lower Heidelberg has had a K9 for some time now but decided the shift in specialty would be advantageous.

He says River has been on patrol and certified to detect explosives since spring. She's one of only a few K9s in the western part of Berks County.

"We will make ourselves available to the schools, and then any kind of sporting events," said Rhoads. "Any function at the school that would draw a big crowd and potentially be a target for any kind of activity, we're most definitely there to sweep and try to keep everything as safe as possible."