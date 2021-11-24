LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A man is in the hospital with burn injuries after a fire in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Snell Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township.
The fire chief says firefighters saw flames coming from the front bedroom area on the first floor of a house when they arrived and that firefighters worked fast to put out the flames.
He says he feels for the family as the holidays approach.
"It's very unfortunate, day before Thanksgiving to lose residence. So the Red Cross is going to help out with all the temporary housing and resources for the family to get back on their feet and get started again," said Eric Linsenbigler, Fire Chief, Sanatoga Fire Company.
There's no word on how the fire started, or the condition of the man who was burned