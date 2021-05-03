BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Lowe's stores in Berks County and across the U.S. are looking to hire workers for the busy summer season.

The company has locations in Caernarvon, Exeter, Muhlenberg, Spring, and Tilden Townships. Each of the locations will take part in a National Hiring Day on Tuesday, 5/3. 

People interested in getting a job at Lowe's can interview for a variety of seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions. Some candidates may be offered jobs on the spot.

The company is looking to fill 50,000 positions nationwide. All U.S. stores are said to be participating in the hiring event. 

