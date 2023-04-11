READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and state lawmakers toured businesses in Reading Tuesday.
The tour started at the office of state Rep. Manny Guzman (D-127th District).
The day included stops at Mi Casa Su Casa Cafe, Stephanie's Beauty Salon and Early Beginnings day care.
Guzman helped organize the tour. He says visits like this are important to make sure Reading gets the resources it needs from the state.
The lieutenant governor says Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget includes more than $8 million to help Main Streets thrive.
"We know Main Streets matter here in Pennsylvania, and if Main Street succeeds, the community will succeed," Davis said. "Our plan is to make significant investments in these communities all across Pennsylvania."
Budget talks are taking place in Harrisburg. A final plan is due by the end of June.