EXETER TWP., Pa. – By a 4-1 vote, the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors agreed to separate Wendell Morris from the position of chief of police at its meeting Monday night.
Earlier in the day, Exeter Interim Township Manager Betsy McBride said the township and Morris had reached a mutual agreement to party ways on Friday. Morris had been chief since 2019.
McBride said Morris was not fired and will be paid for the remainder of his contract, which ends in March 2023.
Township supervisors approved the agreement in front of several residents, like Barbara Rhoads.
"I thought he was good," Rhoads said. "I liked him."
McBride said the township is working toward putting in place a system where the police department will report directly to board. That's expected to be voted on at a board meeting on June 27.
Supervisor David Hughes voted against the removal of Morris from his position.
"I want to make it clear to everyone on the board that I was not involved in this decision," Hughes said. "I wasn't contacted when the votes were made to let the chief go. In fact, if I would have been, I would have been opposed to it. With that said, I had nothing to do with this decision on Friday."
The supervisors then ratified the appointment of Lt. Matthew Harley as the interim chief of police by a unanimous vote.
"I'd like to thank Chief Wendell Morris for the last three-and-a-half years of service," Harley said. "I learned a lot from the chief."
Harley will now be at the helm after more than 20 years with the department.
"I can't tell you how much it means to me," he said. "I will give everything I have."
Hughes commented that he thought the township was fortunate to have Harley available and willing to take on the position.
"I also am happy you decided to take this position," said Supervisor Michelle Kircher. "We go back a long way, and I'm very proud of this police force, and I know you'll be an excellent leader for them."
There is no word on what exactly led to Morris' departure or why the township is paying him for the remainder of his contract.
Other business
The board approved the hiring of Hamilton & Musser PC, Mechanicsburg, to conduct financial analysis and to revise financial policies and procedures.
"I am very pleased we have this proposal," said newly-appointed Supervisor Ted Gardella. "We talked in just the short time that I've been here about the lack of policies, the lack of systems, the lack of procedures and controls, and so to be able to have a firm that can help us move forward in this way, I think is a huge step for us.”
In other personnel actions, the supervisors appointed Fred Whitehawk to the board of auditors, Jeff Whitman to the planning commission and Christopher Ryan Sperat to the Exeter Community Library Board.
The supervisors again tabled a motion until the June 27 meeting to accept the 2021 financial audit prepared by Herbein & Company so that the township manager can complete the management discussion and analysis.
The supervisors also tabled once again the advertisement of bids for the Perkiomen Avenue Streetscape Phase 2 project because they believe insufficient financial data is available for them to make an informed decision.
In addition, the supervisors tabled a decision about allowing angle parking on the cul-de-sac of Canvasback Court and Pintail Lane until a traffic study can be completed.
However, the supervisors did agree to authorize the execution of the Comcast franchise agreement and the issuance of a request for proposal for electrical services on the first and second floors of the Reading Country Club.