READING, Pa. | It's business as usual at Russell Plywood in Reading but according to the company's vice president Trevor Milkins, the industry is anything but normal right now.
"We've noticed that wood products in general have increased anywhere between 20% & 280% depending on the product since January 1," says Trevor Milkins, Vice President of Russell Plywood Inc.
The cost is up because supply is down and it's a worldwide problem.
"There's just not enough production," says Milkins. "It's a numbers thing. It's simple math."
Milkins says in the lumber industry about 50% of the supply typically comes from overseas. He says the U.S. doesn't have the infrastructure or capability to be able to absorb the demand while that half of the supply is cut off.
Even here at home manufacturers are having issues keeping up with demands due to lack of employees.
"They're actually turning down orders to be able to fill because they just can't get enough people," says Katie Hetherington Cunfer with the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. "They can't keep lines open and activated."
"There's a shortage of everything across the board and the only thing that will stop this is the consumer needs to slow down," says Milkins.
That will inevitably happen through inflation.
"I worry about my customers, I worry about their employees," says Milkins, "keeping everybody working, because there are companies that are going to have to start shutting down because they don't have material to work with."