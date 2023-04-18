DENVER, Pa. - "I don't feel like the same person at all. I look at the bigger picture of things."

It was around this time one year ago when Tiffany Welch from Denver, Lancaster County received some medical news she never expected to hear.

"I was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia and my lungs aren't getting any better," said Welch.

Doctors did everything they could before telling Tiffany it was time for a plan B.

"I was transferred to Mayo and told I had to receive a bilateral lung transplant," said Welch.

It's a process that can take a lot of waiting.

You're added to a list with other patients, also waiting for organ donations.

"It was really hard," said Welch. "You just felt like it was never gonna happen. It's a lot of patience."

In April of 2022, after a month and 15 days of hoping, Tiffany got the call.

"It was great for me because I got that second chance, but I felt sorry for the family that had to lose somebody so that I could get them. So, every day when I wake up, I think 'what can I do to honor my donor'," said Welch.

One year later, she's still going strong.

Tiffany tells us this has changed her entire outlook on life

"I look at the bigger picture of things," said Welch.

"I'm less stressed, less anxiety and I try to live every day like my best life."

And for someone considering becoming an organ donor?

"My advice is to just do it," said Welch.

Tiffany is now paying it forward. She's hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, April 29th at the Mohnton Fire Company Social Hall. It will run from 3 to 8 p.m. and all proceeds will go to Donate Life.