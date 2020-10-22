LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Members of a senior living community in Berks County have a new way of getting around campus.

The Lutheran Home at Topton cut the ribbon on a community walking trail in Longswamp Township. The path connects seniors' homes to a nearby pond and patio.

We're told that a former resident came up with the idea. He wanted everyone at the home -- and their family and friends -- to have access to the outdoor space.

Lutheran Home at Topton walking trail

"My greatest pride is that people who live in the Henry Health Care Center can get out here and sit here," said Richard Miller. "I just hope I see lots of people here, whether they are in wheelchairs or walkers and so on, because now everything is accessible for them."

The residents said that work is underway on another trail that will connect a different building to the pond.

