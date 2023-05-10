KINGSTON, Pa. - Authorities in Luzerne County are investigating the death of a recent graduate of Kutztown University as a homicide.

On May 5, police responded to a home in the 100 block of East Bennett Street in Kingston for a report of deceased man with head injuries.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Padovani from Delaware, was a 2022 graduate of Kutztown University. An autopsy determined Padovani died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Kingston Police Department was assisted by Luzerne County Detectives and Pennsylvania State Police in their investigation.

Kutztown University issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope for a swift resolution to bring a peace of mind to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 570-288-3674.