The Russian Federation has a list of members of Congress who are now banned from the country, something that some of those representatives say is a badge of honor.
"That feeling that I must be doing something right, to be honest," said U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat who represents Berks and Chester counties.
All three of Berks County's members of Congress are on the list of nearly 400 representatives sanctioned by Russia after publicly opposing Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Democrat U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean was included in the long list along with Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser.
For Houlahan, it hits home. Her father was born in the city of Lviv.
"What Putin has done is upset the great progress we've been making since World War II through the UN and other agencies," said Andy Jampoler, Houlahan's father. "I view [the sanction] as a seal of good housekeeping. It's a distinction she should be proud of. How can you do better than be sanctioned by a tyrant who is upsetting and inflicting catastrophe in the world?"
"We have to have hope," said Houlahan. "We have to believe we can make a difference."