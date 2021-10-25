HARRISBURG, Pa. — The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania is calling for an independent investigation of the mistake made within the instructions sent to mail-in ballot voters in Berks County.
The Spanish-language side of the instruction sheet mistakenly listed the deadline to return ballots as Nov. 18. The actual deadline is 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The LWVPA said in a statement Monday that an investigation needs to be done to determine why the error happened and to put processes in place to prevent it from happening again
The Berks County commissioners have repeatedly apologized for the mistake, which happened when the month on the template of the letter was changed but not the numerical date.
"We will correct the process moving forward," Commissioner Christian Leinbach said last Thursday. "It is an honest mistake, but is still inexcusable."
"Whether the mistake was intentional or not," the League of Women Voters said in its statement, "errors like this should never affect Berks County's elections."
The commissioners said the county has sent letters to the 17,000 voters who received mail-in ballots with the incorrect date.