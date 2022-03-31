LYONS, Pa. – Do you remember where you were 50 years ago?
"March 30th, 1972. I had my first training night," said Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Keller.
Keller was beginning a decades-long run.
"You grabbed your gear, and whatever size you got, that's what you got," Keller recalled.
Grabbing his fire gear as a junior firefighter, all the way up to chief for the Lyons Fire Company.
"Oh, things were a lot different then," Keller said.
Fifty years ago he was learning. Now, he's looking back, pointing out photographs in the social hall.
"We now have thermal imaging cameras, where we used to use our bare hands years ago," Keller said. "Things like that."
As Keller looks back on 50 years on the job, it's turned into a family affair. His son is now the current fire chief for Lyons.
"His pager would go off. He'd go out the door," said Jerry's son, Nathan Keller, about his father. "I'd watch him leave, and of course, I'd play with my Matchbox fire trucks."
Nathan Keller is far from the Matchbox fire trucks, though. Now, he's manning the real thing.
"The biggest thing I found from the community is when somebody comes up and says thank you, that's like the biggest paycheck you get out of volunteering," Nathan said.
His dad Jerry is also filled with gratitude on this milestone anniversary.
"I think everybody was put on earth here to make it a better world," the elder Keller said, "and I think people all need to chip in and contribute a little bit to make life better for everybody."
But make no mistake — Jerry says this isn't a retirement story.
"As long as they want me around here, and as long as my health lets me, I want to be here," he said.