Machine at Tower Health helps paralyzed patients walk again

SPRING TWP., Pa. – Tower Health has a machine that has the potential to change a lot of lives. It's designed to help people who are paralyzed learn to walk again.
That includes people like Mary Maloney. In 2020, Maloney suffered a spinal stroke while jumping on a trampoline.
"There's an interruption in the blood flow of your spine, and it kind of cuts off the connection," she explains.
Then this year, she was in a serious car accident and broke her right leg. Right now, Maloney relies on a wheelchair to get around, but she's hoping that will change.
Maloney and her mom made the trip from Pittsburgh to the Reading Health Rehab Hospital in Spring Township to use the machine, called an Ekso exoskeleton.
While strapped in the machine, taking steps, Maloney said, "This is like you're aligned, and it's doing the steps — the right length of steps. It definitely feels better."
"It helps people to stand up and walk in the proper biomechanical pattern to help them recover their strength and also their balance," Dr. Alyssa Hauck said of the exoskeleton.
Hauck has been using the device with her patients for about 9 years. "I've seen patients progress from being dependent on a wheelchair to then progressing their strength to be able to walk independently," she said.
That is Maloney and her mom's goal.
"The Esko will start to tell her and the therapist how much her body is doing naturally on its own, and then the machine can start to do less and less," said Pam Surano, Maloney's mother.
As the machine does less and less, Maloney will be able to do more and more of the things she used to do before her accidents.
"I really loved volleyball and soccer and basketball" — all sports she said she used to play.
Her mom hopes to fundraise when they get home so they can afford to rent a machine for a year, which they hope will be enough time to get Maloney back on her feet.
She has big dreams for the future and college, and she wants to become a veterinarian. For now, she's taking everything one step at a time.