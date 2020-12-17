READING, Pa. - Two nonprofit organizations that help people in Berks County are getting quite a bit of help themselves this holiday season.
The United Way of Berks County and Goodwill Keystone Area announced Thursday that they have each received a $10-million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
It's the largest single donation either organization has ever received.
"This is a tremendous honor, and we are humbled by Ms. Scott's generosity, along with her trust in our organization's mission and our role in leading community change," said Joanne Judge, the United Way's board chair.
"We are humbled and beyond grateful for the generosity of MacKenzie Scott," said Rick Hill, Goodwill Keystone Area's president and CEO. "We believe strongly that when people are afforded with necessary job skills and support, they open doors to a bright future for themselves, their families and their communities."
The local donations are part of more than $4 billion Scott recently set aside for 384 nonprofit organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Goodwill Keystone Area said it is one of 47 Goodwill agencies to receive funding.
"This gift will be used to support the priorities in our existing strategic plan," said Hill. "In a year that has taken so much from so many, we will use MacKenzie Scott's generous donation to give back hope, dignity and independence to those we serve for years to come."
Scott said her team of advisers used a data-driven approach to the giving, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, "and low access to philanthropic capital."
The United Way of Berks County said it was told it was chosen for being an effective leader and collaborator that invests funds that produce the greatest impact on the most significant needs in the greater Reading area.
"Ms. Scott's gift comes at a critical time for the community as the unrelenting demands for services due to the social and economic upheaval of the past year and the ongoing health crisis from the pandemic continue to challenge Berks County," said Tammy White, the president of the United Way of Berks County. "We have a unique opportunity to fund initiatives and programs that will make a transformative impact and benefit the future of the community and generations to come."
The United Way said it has established a special committee of board members to develop specific strategies around fund management, program investment and reporting practices associated with the grant.
Meanwhile, Scott said she is "far from completing" her giving pledge, and urged others to follow her lead in whatever way they could: time, a voice or money.