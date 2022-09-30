RICHMOND TWP., Pa. — East Penn Manufacturing has been making batteries in Berks County for more than seven decades.

"We make batteries for wheelchairs, for trucking, for forklift trucks, for telecommunication backup systems" and much more, said Larry Miksiewicz, the company's chief manufacturing officer.

Most of it is done locally across its more than 500-acre campus.

Most all the batteries here start with lead.

"It's like in your house, you've got copper wires that carry the current, Miksiewicz said. "We use lead in this part of the process.

Although much of the process is proprietary, positive and negative cells are created, arranged, and wired together in a variety of combinations.

"We put six of them in a row, inside a case, and that creates a 12-volt battery," Miksiewicz explained.

The cover is then heat-sealed and the battery is treated with acid before it's ready to be inspected and sent out.

"99 percent of lead acid battery is able to be reused, and we're very lucky here on the campus," Miksiewicz said. "We have a smelter, so we can take batteries that are expired, spent, at the end of their life, and we can actually break them down."

The company is shipping out around 40 million batteries a year, with a team of 8,500 locally, making it the largest employer in Berks County.

Eugene Farley is one of those employees. He has been working at the company for 22 years.

"East Penn accepted me," Farley said. "They treated me well for all these years. They gave me the opportunity and they have yet to fail me."

The former rapper, who went by the same name as the company's founder, DeLight, has even made a rap about Deka batteries: "The facts are in, it's all factored in. Quality is the key when it comes from within. Extra, Extra. Have you heard the latest. Expect nothing less, just the best from greatest. Don't hate us. We're on top of the game. Deka's the name."

Deka hopes to keep growing in the region.

"We're so proud to be able to continue this operation, to be able to show all the growth we've had. To make a product that's second to none," said Miksiewicz.

East Penn is hosting an open house Saturday, Oct. 1 to honor its 75th anniversary.