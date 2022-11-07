JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville.

A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming lane of travel and struck a southbound car, which was then pushed up an embankment, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The northbound car went down an embankment and sheared off a stop sign.

The driver of the southbound car, Roger Miller, 55, of Maidencreek Township, died at the scene; the driver of the northbound car, whose name was not released, was taken to Reading Hospital, but the police said they had no information about the extent of that person's injuries.

A third car struck the other vehicles' debris. That car's driver was driven to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.