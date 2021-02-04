Pfizer vaccine party at Maidencreek Place

Resident Helen Konkolus,103, throws a dart to win a prize.

 Maidencreek Place

MADIENCREEK TWP., Pa. - A senior living facility in Berks County found a reason to throw a party during the pandemic.

The residents and staff at Maidencreek Place in Maidencreek Township received their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

"I got the vaccine because I want to see my family in person and hug them," resident Helen Shollenberger said in a release provided by the personal care home.

Resident Anna Miller pops a balloon to win a prize.

The vaccination was cause for a celebration, complete with music, food, and fun. Maidencreek Place dubbed the event "Take 3 Shots to Pop Out COVID" -- those three shots being the vaccination, a shot of "pandemic" punch, and a shot at throwing darts to pop balloons for prizes.

Maidencreek Place's executive team, from left, Donna Crossland, marketing; Christine Kline, executive director; Michelle Shappell, director of nursing

"We are happy and relieved that our residents and staff received the vaccine at such an early stage in its national roll-out," said Christine Kline, the personal care home's executive director. "This vaccine is our way out of this pandemic."

Maidencreek Place said the vaccine, administered by Walgreens, is being provided to its residents and staff at no charge.

