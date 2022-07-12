MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Folks who live in what is typically a quiet neighborhood in Maidencreek Township are unsettled after seeing a post online of a prowler skulking about this weekend.
The video shows a creeper holding what looks like a gun and walking through a community member's backyard at night.
"It's scary, because you don't know," says one woman who has lived in the area for 22 years.
She says her daughter sent her the video. "It was, like, stunning, because my granddaughter was overnight that night and it's, like, ahhhhh, I mean it's scary. It's too close to home."
Another says she has teenagers who sit out on the deck at night. "To think that somebody could walk up on them with a gun, I mean, it's pretty terrifying."
The video has circulated on the Nextdoor app and Facebook.
Northern Berks police say they responded to reports of a prowler near the 400 block of Hoch Road early Sunday morning. They say officers canvassed the area but the prowler was gone.
According to the chief they are following up on leads but he says it doesn't appear to be random.
Some neighbors are still on edge
"We never had that around here. So, now it's making you wonder, what next steps you need to take to be safe in your own home."
"I've wanted to get a Ring for a while, but now I will definitely be getting two; one for the front and one for the back, just for extra security."
Police are asking for anyone with information, or additional video to reach out. They say loitering and prowling at night is a crime and they're looking to identify the person in the video.