MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Masked citizens of Maidencreek Township gathered inside a maintenance garage to express concerns over plans to dissolve the Northern Berks Regional police force.
Thursday night's supervisors meeting, just like Monday's in Ontelaunee Township, did get heated at times.
The importance of more "local-focused" policing came up a lot with folks at the meeting, especially when disbanding could possibly mean state police could take over. But the overwhelming majority say they want to keep the Northern Berks Regional Police Department as it is.
“A lot of the officers that we know from seeing them, said Mike Schittler, who lives in Maidencreek Township. “Through the development and stuff and even coming to the meetings, they take time to talk to the people and they know their citizens.”
Township board chair Heidi Feilder serves on the police commission and voted against disbanding. She says the township is already exploring options of bringing on 12 soon-to-be-former Northern Berks officers to potentially lead a new Maidencreek Township department.
“We are committed to having local police coverage for our residents and we were only given six months notice, unfortunately. We have a great group of police officers who are interested in working for us,” said Heidi Fiedler, with Maidencreek Township.
The township believes they have the budget to handle a new police force.
“Listen, you heard a lot tonight. This sucks,” said Northern Berks Police Chief Brian Horner, during the meeting. “It breaks my heart, it breaks Chief Eakins heart.”
As the Maidencreek Townships police coverage situation continues, this is a broader picture issue, as Leesport and Ontelaunee still hang in the balance.
"It's not like it's a slow municipality,” said Joseph Brown, with the Berks Fraternal Order of Police. “All three municipalities have their own issues that the police have to address."