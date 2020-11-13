MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Masked residents of Maidencreek Township gathered inside a maintenance garage Thursday night to express their concerns about plans to dissolve the Northern Berks Regional police force.

The supervisors meeting, just like Monday's in neighboring Ontelaunee Township, did get heated at times.

The importance of more "local-focused" policing came up a lot with folks at the meeting, especially when disbanding could mean the possibility of state police taking over, but the overwhelming majority said they want to keep the Northern Berks Regional Police Department as it is.

"A lot of the officers that we know from seeing them, said Mike Schittler, who lives in Maidencreek Township. "Through the development and stuff and even coming to the meetings, they take time to talk to the people and they know their citizens."

Heidi Feilder, chair of the township board, also serves on the police commission and voted against disbanding. She said the township is already exploring options of bringing on 12 soon-to-be-former Northern Berks officers to potentially lead a new Maidencreek Township department.

"We are committed to having local police coverage for our residents, and we were only given six months notice, unfortunately," she said. "We have a great group of police officers who are interested in working for us."

The township said it believes it has the budget to handle a new police force.

"Listen, you heard a lot tonight. This sucks," Northern Berks Regional police Chief Brian Horner said during the meeting. "It breaks my heart. It breaks [former police] Chief [Scott] Eaken's heart."

As the Maidencreek Township's police coverage situation continues, this is a broader picture issue, as Leesport and Ontelaunee Township still hang in the balance.

"It's not like it's a slow municipality," said Joseph Brown, president of the Berks Fraternal Order of Police. "All three municipalities have their own issues that the police have to address."