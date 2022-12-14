MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – The Maidencreek Township Board of Supervisors conducted its second public hearing Wednesday night for an application for a warehouse at Route 222 and Evansville Road.
The hearings will most likely continue for months, as there are 20 members of the public who have registered as parties to the proceedings, meaning each of those individuals will have an opportunity to present their own cases with witnesses after the applicant completes their testimony.
Maidencreek Associates LP, Plymouth Meeting, is seeking conditional-use approval to allow the construction of a 930,000-square-foot building for wholesale business, storage and warehousing.
Within the C-2 regional commercial zoning district, the use is permitted by conditional-use approval from the township supervisors.
The applicant needs to demonstrate that qualifications are being met to receive the approval.
The facility is being proposed on an 80.76-acre tract on Route 222, near the Schaeffer Road roundabout.
At Wednesday's hearing, most of the testimony came from Christopher Williams, a traffic study engineer, who said the proposed warehouse will not have a significant impact on traffic.
"Based on the result of our traffic study, it is our conclusion that the traffic generated from the proposed use will not cause undue congestion or hazardous conditions on the roads within the township," Williams said.
Williams said the scope of the traffic study was reviewed and approved by the township engineer and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
"The traffic study involves studying three conditions: the conditions today, the conditions in the future without the warehouse and then the conditions in the future with the proposed warehouse development," Williams said. "We studied traffic conditions for these three scenarios for two peak hours when traffic is heaviest."
Williams said the proposed warehouse will generate 1,686 trips per day, which includes 214 trucks per day.
"(With the warehouse) there is no change in the level of service at any of the intersections, and there are only minor delay changes of about one second or less," Williams said. "That really is inconsequential as it relates to traffic operations."
"PennDOT's improvements have gone a long way to address the congestion issues that historically existed along Route 222," Williams continued. "And as such, there is available capacity at these intersections today, and there is available capacity in the future to accommodate the additional traffic from the warehouse development."
Williams said that based on the results of the study, no off-site improvements are required.
"However, we are proposing traffic improvements in order to provide access to the site," he said. "These consist of a new fourth leg of the Shaeffer Road roundabout, which will provide a single inbound lane where the driveway meets the roundabout and two exiting lanes for traffic exiting into the roundabout.”
Township Supervisor Heidi Fiedler was critical of the traffic study because a tenant has not been named for the warehouse.
"I understand there's published data for various types of operations, but we're concerned about this public operation," Fiedler said, "and you don't know who the tenant is, and you don't really know what traffic they're going to have and what the trucks really are going to be ,and you really don't know what they're going to do during a 24-hour period."
"I appreciate your professional opinion, but I'm looking for data," Fiedler added.
A third hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Fleetwood Area High School auditorium.