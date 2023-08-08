MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – During the continuation of an ongoing conditional use hearing in Maidencreek Township, the attorney for the applicant Maidencreek Associates, L.P., Plymouth Meeting, recalled a previous witness to offer new testimony on the topic of a traffic impact study.

Maidencreek Associates, L.P., Plymouth Meeting, is seeking a conditional use to allow the construction of a 930,000 square-foot building for wholesale business, storage and warehousing at Route 222 and Evansville Road.

Within the C-2 regional commercial zoning district, the use is permitted by conditional-use approval from the township supervisors.

The applicant needs to demonstrate that qualifications are being met to receive conditional use.

The facility is being proposed on an 80.76-acre tract on Route 222 near the Schaeffer Road roundabout.

On Tuesday night, Greg Adelman, an attorney for the applicant, recalled Christopher Williams, a traffic engineer to explain a change affecting the roundabout at Schaeffer Road and Route 222.

In a previous traffic study, two exit lanes from the proposed warehouse were designed to enter the roundabout. But a new traffic impact study proposes only one exit lane, which is now being mandated by PennDOT.

“We analyzed both of those alternatives and the results of the analysis revealed that the proposed access at the Schaeffer Road roundabout operates very well with acceptable levels of service under both alternatives, and therefore the applicant is now proposing, and PennDOT is now requiring modifications to the main access to provide only a single exit lane, exiting the site and entering into the roundabouts,” Williams said. “However, the additional space that would have previously occupied the second exit lane will remain clear and free of obstruction so that the access could be modified to provide two exit lanes if ever determined necessary in the future.”

Williams explained that following a new traffic study, PennDOT determined that it would require only one lane to eliminate the possibility of illegal left turns entering the site.

“The June 8th PennDOT Review Letter approves the Transportation Impact Study with the access modifications that I've discussed this evening,” Williams said.

Supervisors and some residents had concerns about more than one truck entering the roundabout at one time and ultimately backing up traffic on Route 222. Officials for the developer said such a scenario would not occur.

The public hearings will continue into the next several months, as the applicant has not yet completed presenting all witnesses. About 20 residents have signed on as parties to the proceedings, meaning each one will have the opportunity to present their own cases with their own witnesses.

The next three hearings have been scheduled on August 24, September 5 and September 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the township municipal office.