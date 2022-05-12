Mail carriers and a food bank are once again teaming up to collect donations.
This Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers and the Helping Harvest Food Bank are holding the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the first since 2019.
"Our local letter carriers are going to be collecting food to benefit our neighbors in need here in Berks County," said Doug Long, director of development for Helping Harvest in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
The food bank says donating is simple: just walk to the mailbox.
"If you have received a postcard or a plastic bag announcing the food drive, that means your local letter carrier is collecting food," said Long.
Donations are to be placed in those bags and left in the area of your mailbox on Saturday, May 14.
Letter carriers will then pick up the donations, and that food will make its way to Helping Harvest in Spring Township. From there, it will be distributed to programs in Berks County.
"It's a very beneficial food drive for us because we do find oftentimes that our distributions go up during the summer months when children are out of school," said Long.
The food drive comes as Helping Harvest said it is seeing a high demand for assistance. Much of that has to do with increased costs, Long said, and they believe the need for help will keep going up throughout this year.
The food bank said families who have been struggling are finding themselves on harder times right now.
"So, it's a really important time for those of us who can help, to help to make sure that our neighbors who are in need are fed," said Long.
They will be looking for any non-perishable food items.
Helping Harvest said the last time this food drive was held, more than 100,000 pounds of food was collected.