KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The calendar may say October, but the thermometer reads more like July.
Some people took full advantage of the warm weather at the Kutztown Folk festival. For the first time since the pandemic, the festival is back with some in person events for the Fall.
Dancers young and old were really loving the music during the Festival Friday, such as first time dancer Andrew Lochard.
"This is pretty nice, pretty new experience for me, the first time doing this, so yea, something new, it's a pretty nice experience!" he said.
They also loved the crisp and chilly autumn temperatures, oh wait minute, it's unseasonably warm.
"I said when we were organizing this we would need outdoor heaters because it was going to be Halloween parade weather not realizing it's Fall Festival weather, hot and humid, what are you gonna do?" said Keith Brintezenhoff with Toad Creek Music.
What they're going to do is enjoy the gorgeous weather, have the famous Lester Miller strike up the band and call the hoedown as he's done for more than 40 years!
"Very excited to get this fall festival started, because my parents helped to start it and my grandmother sold the first funnel cake!" said Lester Miller.
The temperatures are way above normal for fall, so everyone just wanted to soak it all in all day long.
"I've seen a lot of people walking and a lot of people hanging out they've been enjoying the slim rare occasion," said Carter Greenwood, a 6th grade student helping to set up the fair earlier in the day.
"Beautiful beautiful weather, temperature is perfect. I mean it's like a summer night, couldn't have it any better even in October," said Terry Schaeffer of Schaeffer Concessions.