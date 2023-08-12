Matt Dyer has plenty of energy, taking on a group of kids in Topton on the courts.

Pretty impressive considering he's been walking for days on end. Dyer is trying to make it around to all four corners of the U.S.

"Lubec, Maine, down to Miami Beach, across [to] the Silver Strand State Park in San Diego and up to the Space Needle in Seattle."

Why is he doing this? Well, Dyer himself says he's not entirely sure.

"The first thing people ask is, 'What are you raising money for? What's your cause?' I don't have a cause, I'm having fun."

And fun, he's having... Taking in the sights, stopping for a basketball game... enjoying Musikfest days earlier, just seeing where the adventure takes him.

"I went skydiving two Mondays ago, it just was part of the walk. I walked right past Sussex Skydive in New Jersey and I went, 'That looks really cool.' [The] next day, I'm falling out of a plane at 14,000 feet."

This isn't Dyer's first walk; his first time was cut short due to family issues. He says he couldn't wait to get back on foot.

He's also not just walking, but carrying an American flag with him.

"Once I finish this walk I'll be the only person who's ever done this four corners route, and I believe I'm going to set a world record for the longest flag carry."

But, in the end Dyer says it's not about World Records or Facebook likes.

"I am making an impact on people showing them what's possible if you put your mind to it," Dyer said. "And I make [an] impact on myself, and these people are making an impact on me."