It's a pretty nice piece of history to have in a city that's lost a lot.
"It has been a standard in this area since 1950 when it was opened," Reading City Councilwoman Donna Reed said. "It was home to the Indians way, way back, home to the Phillies since 1967."
Its storied past sits in Reed's district. Its present is playing out currently with the teams 53rd season - but its future is in question.
"We have to do everything we can to make sure that both the Reading Phillies organization and the stadium remains the gem of northwest reading and of the whole county that it really is," Reed said.
Lawmakers say MLB is requiring the Fightins to make upgrades that could hold a price tag of up to 15 million or they need to move.
The teams not alone, as other teams have faced similar challenges.
"The Erie Seawolves. They had received state funding over a few years to help them make some of the upgrades that they needed," state Senator Judy Schwank said. "I'm hoping we can put together the same kind of package for Reading."
Parking is one of the issues that MLB upgrades appear to address including a well-lit area with surveillance cameras, specifically for players and coaches - close to their entrance.
"The question is not so much that the Fightins wanna leave," Schwank said. "It's that if they can't keep the franchise, there are certainly other cities that might want to have this type of amenity in their community."
So the conversations will continue, along with the mayor's office as all involved are hoping to keep the team where it is, as Major League Baseball says it wants improvements in place by the start of the 2023 season.
"We are going to have to figure out number one, how monies are to be distributed equitably but to also know that this is a priority," Reed said.