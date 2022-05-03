READING, Pa. - One local political analyst has some thoughts about the leak that appears to show the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
According to area political analyst Tim Blessing, whoever leaked this Supreme Court document, did something that will have sweeping repercussions on the American political landscape.
"You just fired a pool ball on a six-sided table. Nobody knows how this is gonna break out," said Political Analyst, Tom Blessing.
69 News asked Blessing how this leak will it impact politics through the primaries and general election in November.
"It's not going to hurt you if you're on the Republican side. If you're on the Democratic side, then the question is going to be, how strongly are you in favor of abortion rights?," said Blessing.
Blessing believes the shocking leak will have a big impact on voter turnout.
"In terms of getting people to the polls, this is a major win for the Democrats," he continued.
Blessing also commented on how the leak will impact the law in Pennsylvania.
"Pennsylvania, you have 24 weeks in which to have an abortion, so it will not affect Pennsylvania. But that's not what people are going to think. That's not what they're going to feel," continued Blessing.
Could there be consequences for the person or persons responsible for leaking the document?
"Things get leaked out of Washington all the time. I'm not aware of a law that prevents people from leaking out a Supreme Court decision," Blessing said.
Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak.