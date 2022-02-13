Make-A-Wish at Super Bowl LVI

Caden, from Reading, will be in the crowd with 14 other wish kids from across the country watching the Rams take on the Bengals. 

READING, Pa. - Over a dozen Make-A-Wish kids will be in the crowd at Super Bowl LVI, including one boy from Berks County. 

Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV posted on Facebook saying that Caden, from Reading, will be in the crowd with 14 other wish kids from across the country watching the Rams take on the Bengals. 

Make-A-Wish and the NFL are also celebrating a 40-year partnership that has sent more than 300 children to the Super Bowl. 

In addition to watching the big game, the Make-A-Wish kids will experience a weekend full of football-filled activities. 

Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins visited with the wish kids on Thursday at NFL Honors Awards Ceremony. 

