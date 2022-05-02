READING, Pa. - Some Pennsylvania organizations marched through Reading to call for more workers' rights.
Make the Road Pennsylvania and its partners held demonstrations outside schools and the Berks County Courthouse on Sunday.
They're urging state legislators to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to support struggling working families.
"Today we are fighting for licenses for undocumented folks, homes repair, minimum wage, more funding for the school district..." said Megan Llerena, executive director for Make the Road Pennsylvania.
Those at the rally said they also want to urge Congress to establish a pathway to citizenship for essential workers who struggled throughout the pandemic.