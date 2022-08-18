READING, Pa. — A teenager was wounded by gunfire in northwest Reading, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near Elm Street.

Police said the victim was a 19-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the police said there's no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.