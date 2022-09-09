READING, Pa. — A 23-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in Reading early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening, according to the police.

No arrest has been made. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.