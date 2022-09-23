MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the man who died in a crash that closed a stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Allentown for several hours on Friday.

Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, died at the scene of the crash, which involved his car and a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 222 in the area of Burgert Lane in Maidencreek Township.

Police did not say whether the tractor-trailer driver was injured.

The highway remained closed until shortly before 1:30 p.m. while a Pennsylvania State Police crash reconstruction team assisted with the on-scene investigation.